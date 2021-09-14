ANNVILLE — Tyler Pick, of Watsontown,is one of 45 resident assistants (RA) at Lebanon Valley College this academic year.
Pick, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in mathematics.
LVC selects RAs from the student body who live in the residence halls and serve as mentors and role models. An RA oversees a floor or wing in a residence hall, serving as a resource for residential students and providing a residential environment conducive to the overall development of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.