LAURELTON — Physical distancing in small quarters inspired a creative use of outdoor space for West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
With the help of a grant from the Degenstein Foundation, the library purchased a 14 foot by 20 foot screened-in gazebo to increase outdoor programming.
The gazebo will be used for Discover Storytime, Mah-Jongg, Cooking with Friends and other library programs.
“The gazebo gives us another space for patrons to gather and enjoy our programs while maintaining a safe distance,” said Wendy Rote, library director. “Our library has become a community space for people with similar interests to connect and we want that to continue.”
The cedar-stained gazebo is located on the opposite side of the library next to the current meeting room and features a light for evening programming and ceiling fan to cool participants in the warmer summer weather.
The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, along with The Public Library for Union County, 522 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, and Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, make up the Union County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.