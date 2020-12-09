Chorale to release virtual holiday
performance
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), the area’s premier community choral will be releasing its third virtual performance, available for free Dec. 14 on YouTube, Facebook and the SVC’s website, SVCMusic.org.
The performance will feature two well-known favorites from the SVC’s traditional, in-person Candlelight Christmas program, “Still, Still, Still” and “Candlelight Carol,” along with a few readings by Carlos Kearns.
Members of the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) will also be joining the SVC in the performance.
Gary Boerckel, of Lycoming College, said The Norman Luboff Choir was one of the leading American choruses from the 1950s through the 1970s. The choir’s recording of “Still, Still, Still” in 1958 was an instant hit. The melody probably originated in the region around Salzburg, Austria–Mozart’s birthplace and the setting for The Sound of Music. It was first published in a collection of folk songs in 1865.
John Rutter said he wrote “Candlelight Carol” in 1984 as the result of a conversation with the director of a Catholic church choir.
Weis Center to host virtual performance
LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University will host a virtual holiday performance of Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17.
Performed live in Chicago and presented by a live stream, Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol” will be told with hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live original score in an imaginative re-invention of a cherished holiday tradition.
The performance will feature: Lizi Breit (puppeteer), Sarah Fornace (puppeteer), Ben Kauffman (guitar, piano, lead vocals), N. LaQuis Harkin (Aunt Trudy/puppeteer), Julia Miller (puppeteer) and Kyle Vegter (cello, keys, vocals).
Tickets can be purchased at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-570-1000.
Ticket purchasers will receive a livestream link 24 hours prior to the performance, and should test the link prior to showtime.
In the coming weeks, the Weis Center will announce details about a virtual spring season that will include six live-streamed performances, including classical, modern dance, world dance and music and a family friendly performance.
Community “Nutcracker” offered via online stream
LEWISBURG — For the third year in a row, Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will team up to present “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.”
This year’s performance of the classic holiday ballet will feature “Act Two: Land of the Sweets,” and be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. A virtual livestream option was recently made available to allow viewing from home. Tickets to view the livestreamed performance are $5 per person and can be purchased at www.riverstagetheatre.org or by calling 570-989-0848.
Also new this year, Isadora Loyola and Roman Zhurbin, performers with the New York City-based American Ballet Theater in New York City, will be joining the local case respectively as Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier.
“When we talked about this year’s Nutcracker for the first time back in June,” said Amy Casimir, director and owner of Strictly Ballet, “I knew the only way we could do it this year was if we did the second act. Although the first act is a group piece, with dozens of people on the stage together, the second act is mostly made up of solos, duets and small groups. So, we are able to socially distance at every stage, from auditions to the performance itself.”
Producer Trey Casimir added that the second act lent itself featuring professional dancers.
“Our dance contacts in New York came through with an introduction to (Loyola) and (Zhurbin). In addition to being remarkably talented artists, they have also been a dream to work with,” he added. “Longtime Lewisburg boosters and dance lovers Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate and Alan and Martha Barrick have (also) agreed to entirely sponsor our guest artists. We are humbled and grateful for their act of generosity.”
The group is only able to present a single performance this year. Current Pennsylvania COVID-19 restrictions will only allow approximately 50 audience members to be seated in the auditorium, so those will be mostly sponsors, friends and family of the cast.
The RiverStage season will continue in February with a stage adaptation of The Secret Garden, the comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress and Monty Python’s Spamalot. For more information about this show, visit strictlyballetarts.com, riverstagetheatre.org or follow riverstagecommunitytheatre or Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook and Instagram.
