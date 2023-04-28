Army Field Band to perform in Milton

MILTON — From Boston to Baghdad, Tampa to Toronto, The United States Army Field Band has been thrilling audiences of all ages for more than six decades.
A free concert featuring the The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Ticket holders can enter beginning at 6:30.
Free tickets are avaialbe at The Standard Journal, 21 N. Arch St., Milton and at The News Item, 707 N. Rock St,, Shamokin.
Tickets will be mailed, if requested, by providing a self-addressed stamped envelope.
Catawese Coach is offering free transportation to the concert for Shamokin-area residents. To take advantage, be at the Shamokin Municipal parking lot by 5:45 p.m.
As the premier touring musical representative for the United States Army, this internationally acclaimed organization travels thousands of miles each year presenting a variety of music to enthusiastic audiences throughout the nation and abroad. Through these concerts, the field band fosters the support of the American people for members of the armed forces and supports diplomatic efforts around the world.
The Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. Founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.
The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus perform regularly in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals. The band and chorus also perform independently, and have recently shared the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus frequently represent the Army at formal and ceremonial functions, including the Presidential Inaugural Parade, presidential funerals, the Army All-American Bowl, and diplomatic efforts overseas.
The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus is considered by music critics to be one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. Its members, selected by highly-competitive audition, represent some of the finest musical talent in America. More than six decades as the military’s most traveled musicians have earned them the title, “The Musical Ambassadors of the Army.”
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
