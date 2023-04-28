Army Field Band to perform in Milton

MILTON — From Boston to Baghdad, Tampa to Toronto, The United States Army Field Band has been thrilling audiences of all ages for more than six decades.

A free concert featuring the The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers Chorus will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. Ticket holders can enter beginning at 6:30.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

