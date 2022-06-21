MIDDLEBURG — The Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, located at 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg, has announced several upcoming events.
Shannon Wilson, of Geisinger Emcompass Health, will be providing free blood pressure screenings at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove. Screenings are held on the last Thursday of each month.
Blindness and Visual Services of Pennsylvania will present a program at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center.
Melissa Logan, Weis dietician, will present "Health Snacks — What to look for when making snacks" at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.