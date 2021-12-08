MILTON — Just one day after switching to a virtual instructional model due to the reported threat of an active shooter, the Milton Area School District is set to resume in-person instruction.
In a joint press release issued Wednesday afternoon by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, it was announced that in-person instruction will resume Thursday, Dec. 9, in the school district.
"After a thorough investigation, we are comfortable returning to normal school operations," the release said. "We would like to thank our families for their outreach, the use of our school communications systems, and cooperation while we moved through the investigation."
Additional details on the investigation into the threat have not yet been released.
Tuesday evening, the district posted on its website that school would be held virtually Wednesday as the district received "a call about an active shooter threat against the school."
Later that evening, Keegan released a statement noting the district "identified the source" of the threat.
“At this point in the evening, it has been determined that there is no immediate threat to the safety of students and staff,” she said. “The investigation continues with the Milton Area School District and the Milton Borough Police Department working collaboratively to follow all leads to ensure the investigation is completed in a thorough manner.”
Keegan on Wednesday praised staff and community members for their reaction to the situation.
According to Keegan, one elementary school teacher delivered student computers to homes so the students could participate in the virtual learning.
"We did realize that some students may not have had their computers at home so our teachers offered instruction synchronously and asynchronously," she added. "The virtual option creates the opportunity to learn any time, anywhere and staff are doing a tremendous job working in multiple learning environments.
"Our school community is proud of our teachers' flexibility, while still providing quality instruction to our students."
She also praised Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer, School Resource Officers Dennis Derr and Mark Evans, district administrators Andrew Rantz, Catherine Girton and Daphne Kirkpatrick, and staff member Stephen Aguirre for their work in light of the threat.
"These professionals put in countless hours during the investigation, speaking to students and their families through phone calls and home visits," Keegan said. "Kudos to our families. They were so cooperative and forthcoming with information."
She offered "hats off" to former school board member Kevin Fry, who made an initial call to Keegan relating to the situation.
"We are grateful for the unconditional support we received from our community and the timeliness of the resolution," Keegan said.
