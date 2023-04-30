SELINSGROVE — Boscov's Department Stores has announced a program in which it is accepting mailed Bed, Bath and Beyond coupons.
The coupons are being accepted at any Boscov's store, in exchange for $10 off of any one purchase of $50 or more. The offer is valid through May 41.
"We're happy to make those BB&B coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov's at the same time," said Boscov's CEO Jim Boscov. "They'll find that we carry many of the same products they're used to seeing, plus a store full of other departments, including apparel, cosmetics, jewelry, handbags and more. Best of all, they'll discover they don't need a coupon at Boscov's to get the best prices every day of the week."
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.
Boscov's operates 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio.
