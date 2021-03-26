LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28 to Friday, July 9 at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
"The 12 Dancing Princesses," the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the camp project for sixth through 11th graders, will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon on Saturday, July 10.
