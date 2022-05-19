State Police at Milton DUI
MILTON — Derek Whitesel, 27, of Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:01 p.m. May 15 on Race Street, Milton.
Troopers said Whitesel was found to be operating a 2006 Honda Accord while under the influence of marijuana.
DUI
SUNBURY — Charles Michael, 35, of Sunbury, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:01 p.m. April 22 at Raspberry Avenue and South Second Street, Sunbury.
Troopers said Michael was driving a 210 Mazda when he was stopped.
Two-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — An Allenwood man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:23 p.m. May 16 at Route 15 and Russell Road, Gregg Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ram 1500 driven by Emory Martin, 60, of Allenwood, attempted to turn left onto Russell Road and struck a 2007 Ford F350 driven by Brian Hollenbach, 64, of Cogan Station.
Martin sustained a suspected minor injury, while troopers said Hollenbach was not injured.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOTVILLE — Amy Lorimer, 24, of Muncy, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash troopers said occurred at 10:58 p.m. May 13 along Washington Street, Turbotville.
A 1996 Toyota Camy driven by Lorimer went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Troopers said a 4-year-old Muncy girl, a passenger in the vehicle, also sustained a suspected minor injury.
Lorimer was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Jazmyn Walburn, 25, of Watsontown, was charged after allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old Watsontown woman.
The incident occurred at 10:18 a.m. May 3 along Fogelman Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal mischief
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Calon Reid, 19, of Watsontown, reported damage being done to the mirrors and taillights on his 1997 Chevrolet Silverado.
Troopers said the damage was done between 4:15 p.m. May 12 and 4:15 p.m. May 15 at 7560 Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:26 p.m. May 15 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Toyota Sienna driven by Thuy Nguyen, 53, of Lewisburg, lost control, struck a curb, traveled down a grass embankment and struck a parked 2007 Nissan Altima.
Nguyen was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old from Selinsgrove escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 3:23 p.m. May 16 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Elijah Bailor lost control of a 2001 Kawasaki Ninja 500 as he was traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment.
Bailor was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a Dodge Charge Hellcat was taken, at 6:47 a.m. April 30, from Murray Motors Chevrolet, North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the Hellcat was later recovered at a church. Approximately one hour after the theft of the Hellcat, troopers said someone stole the tire from a Dodge Challenger, located on the car lot.
State Police at Montoursville Motorcycle vs deer
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Watsontown man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 7:28 a.m. May 15 along Susquehanna Trail, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kraig Keener was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson Wide Glide north in the 800 block of Susquehanna Trail when the vehicle struck a deer.
Keener, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected serious injuries. He was cited with registration and certificate of title required.
