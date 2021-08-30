SELINSGROVE — A Thirty-one benefit bingo for the Danville SPCA will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631. Doors open at noon, with bingo starting at 2.
There will be 20 games, including 16 regular and four specials. The event will include raffles, two 50/50s and extra books available.
Bring one new and unused item for the SPCA need list and receive a ticket for a special drawing for a Thirty-one product bundle.
