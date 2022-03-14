MIFFLINBURG — The Good Time 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Feb. 20 at the Limestone Township Building.
The meeting with the U.S. flag and 4-H pledges. Corbin Martin, the club song leader, led a fun song. Social Chair Payson Southers led a game to give members the opportunity to learn more about one another.
The club discussed the Recognition Night Drive Thru, as well as the State Leadership Conference and other upcoming events. The club made plans for an upcoming camping trip and collected coats for a community service project.
The club welcomed new members Logan Martin and Charlie Kay, who also spoke at the end of the meeting.
