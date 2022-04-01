LEWISBURG — Management 101, the Bucknell University program which combines sales of a product, connection with a nonprofit and community outreach largely returned to its pre-pandemic format this spring.
Lexi Hall, Awareness Athletics CEO, said her Management 101 company has produced “trucker-style” hats to raise money for Special Olympics of Union County.
“They have a (Bucknell) Bison logo with ‘Established 1846’ on it,” Hall said. “It basically has the ‘mountains’ around campus on the logo.”
Sales of the fundraising hats were about half complete, Hall said. She added that Missy Gutkowski, assistant dean for experiential learning, bought 100 hats for distribution among alumni and prospective students.
Hall, a first-year student from Pittsburgh, said the selection of Special Olympics for their outreach was personally meaningful.
“I have a 20-year old brother with down syndrome,” Hall said. “His name is Buddy. I’ve been involved with Special Olympics and other organizations around Pittsburgh forever. I took it as an initiative to make a change as I haven’t been able to work with a lot of adults and children with special needs since I came to Bucknell.”
Hall and her team had to reach out to Special Olympics and garner support among team members before being named CEO and moving forward.
Service with Special Olympics athletes started this week. Hall said they had the first of three visits to Lewisburg Lanes for bowling. There would be additional outreach as the semester continues.
“Another one of our service projects is to renovate their bocce ball court,” Hall said. “We are doing construction on that as well as setting up a ‘buddy system.’”
Hall said she was matched with an athlete named Matthew. Once per week she planned to go to with him to a movie, visit a Special Olympic athletic practice or join with other athletes at Sweet Frog for a frozen treat.
“Our initiative is promoting inclusion and celebrating differences among others as well as creating meaningful relationships with adults with disabilities,” Hall said. “We continue to change our plans and try to expand to make the biggest impact on Special Olympics as well as the Bucknell community.”
The students hoped to keep the relationships going with their athletes after the semester ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.