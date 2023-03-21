Museum receives Brandon Park archives

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently received a gift of four binders of material relating to the history of Williamsport’s Brandon Park, compiled and donated by former Brandon Park Commission Chair Sally L. Wiegand.
The binders contain a wealth of historical information about the Park’s establishment as a gift to the city by A. Boyd Cummings in honor of his sister, Jane Cummings Brandon, and many aspects of its later history. The archival materials include photographs and postcards, a copy of the original deed, information on the Park Commission, rules and regulations, events, plantings, anniversary celebrations and more.
Wiegand spent years sifting through this information and arranging it in the binders, and has donated it to the museum in honor of Dr. Kenneth Cooper and his work on behalf of Brandon Park.
Wiegand worked with Cooper for many years, and wanted the work that he and many others have done with the park to be preserved at the Taber Museum
“It is good that the people of Williamsport can know the history of the Park, and how the city acquired the land and all the things they do with it,” Wiegand said.
The binders will be added to the museum’s archives, to be used as a resource for generations to come.
The archival materials will soon be available for research, however, it is advisable to make an appointment with the Curator Scott Sagar to view the materials.
