Museum receives Brandon Park archives

Brandon Park archival materials were recently donated to the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society.

 PROVIDED BY GARY PARKS

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently received a gift of four binders of material relating to the history of Williamsport’s Brandon Park, compiled and donated by former Brandon Park Commission Chair Sally L. Wiegand.

The binders contain a wealth of historical information about the Park’s establishment as a gift to the city by A. Boyd Cummings in honor of his sister, Jane Cummings Brandon, and many aspects of its later history. The archival materials include photographs and postcards, a copy of the original deed, information on the Park Commission, rules and regulations, events, plantings, anniversary celebrations and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.