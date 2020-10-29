SELINSGROVE — A drive-thru veterans appreciation event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall rear parking lot, Selinsgrove.
The event is being sponsored by state Reps. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and David Rowe (R-85), Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12).
During the event, participants will remain in their vehicles and drive a predetermined route through the rear parking area of the mall, lined with local organizations and businesses displaying signs of gratitude.
The route will end with pre-registered veterans receiving certificates and letters of recognition from the legislators. The first 200 veterans to attend will be given a gift bag, sponsored by the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The bags will contain information helpful to veterans and their families as well as various donations from local businesses. VNA Health Systems will be offering free flu shots to veterans and a live musical performance will be given by the entertainment group Re-Creation.
Registration portals for businesses, organizations, first responders and veterans who would like to participate can be found at www.RepCulver.com/events. Registration can also be completed by calling Schlegel-Culver’s district office at 570-286-5885, or 800-924-9060.
