LEWISBURG — “A Netflix for books” was how a local teacher described a digital platform which was helping her students connect with reading material like never before.
The Epic platform, said Hannah Irion-Frake, Kelly Elementary School third grade teacher, helped kids get more engaged in reading. Students connect with published material via a tablet, laptop or smart phone and hopefully become life-long readers and learners.
“It is a huge library of books of all kinds,” Irion-Frake said. “It (includes) books kids could read to themselves. It has read-to-me books, where it reads to the kids and they follow along. It also audio books on it, so (kids) can just listen.”
Irion-Frake said Epic can help win over a reluctant reader.
“It might be hard to get a physical book that a kids loves in their hands at school, especially if they are kind of disconnected from school or think they don’t know how to read or don’t like reading,” Irion-Frake said. “It is really hard for a kid to not find something that they love on Epic. There are just so many topics and genres and they can search specific topics that they like.”
Epic also has some learning videos, which teachers may turn on or off as needed.
“There really is something for everyone,” Irion-Frake said. “When kids are on the app searching, they can search by topic, interest or genre. As a teacher, I have that same functionality of being able to search for what I want on the app too.”
Students of Irion-Frake may even be exposed to reading material via audio as they multi-task during class time.
“My kids, if they are working on their cursive handwriting or if they are working on something that doesn’t require a lot of mental focus, they are always asking, ‘Can I listen to an audio book while I do this?’” Irion-Frake said. “I’ll have kids practicing their cursive handwriting and they all have headphones on listening to audio books while they do it.”
Irion-Frake said it was fortunate that the Lewisburg Area School District had one-to-one use of iPads in classrooms. Each student has an iPad and each has the Epic app downloaded.
“Within Epic, I can create profiles for each student, so it starts to personalize the book suggestions it makes for them,” Irion-Frake said. “I can also send them books through Epic and assign them certain books to read.”
A classroom with Epic in use will look a little different from the classroom of a generation ago.
“If we are using Epic altogether as a whole class they probably have headphones on or their volume is low if it is a read-to-me or an audio book,” Irion-Frake observed. “Or if I am reading to them, they all have the book in front of them on their tablet.”
Epic, free to teachers, also preempted the need to buy a hard copy of every book for every student.
Irion-Frake was recently named Epic Master Teacher for the 2021 school year.
As Master Teacher, Irion-Frake has spread the word about Epic to other teachers to where now many at Kelly Elementary School were also using it. In her 13th year of teaching, Irion-Frake was chosen from hundreds of applicants from 37 states and 20 countries.
“If I can have kids leave third grade enjoying reading, they I feel like I have succeeded,” she concluded. “Epic makes that so much easier to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.