MUNCY — Officials with Lycoming County Resource Management Services and Muncy Creek Township said the recycling drop-off location at the Muncy Creek Township municipal building may close.
According to a press release, the recycling site has become a location for unwanted household waste and misuse of the site.
"Certain individuals have been discharging waste at the recycling drop off site," the release said. "Waste has included household waste, tires, and unwanted plastic items. Certain individuals have also been improperly using the site by leaving their recycling next to the containers instead of depositing them into the containers."
Leaving such items is illegal dumping and littering.
The Muncy Creek Township recycling drop off site will be permanently closing if this issue does not improve by Dec. 31.
Muncy Creek Township Supervisors will be discussing the possible closure at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.