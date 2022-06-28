LEWISBURG — Plans for what a landscape architect called a “basic neighborhood park” drew a mixed reaction Monday night at an East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors work session.
Nearly 30 people attended the session at the EBT Municipal Building, which was also attended by the proposal’s designer.
Ann Yost, YSM Landscape Architects of York, said the proposal includes a pavilion and separate arrays of play equipment for younger and older children.
Trails, some as wide as 8 feet, with small pedestrian bridges are proposed to be installed, as well as buffering with adjacent properties.
The proposed park, first presented by EBT before the COVID-19 pandemic, would cover nine acres adjacent to the Spruce Hills subdivision.
Supervisor Char Gray noted Spruce Hills Park had been on hold as EBT chose to focus on improvements at the township park along Fairground Road.
The park’s $915,134 cost would be covered by grants but would not proceed without grant funding. Local matches for grants, perhaps up to 50% according to Gray, would be likely.
Criticism stemmed from concerns that a new park at Spruce Hills would attract users from outside of the immediate neighborhood, notably through the introduction of a parking area.
Yost noted that grant funding would not be available without provisions for parking.
Bill Schlemm, a citizen, said he couldn’t help but think what would happen in the park after hours.
“It seems like an isolated place,” he said. “(When) you kind of draw some sort of attention you always draw something else.”
Jim Knight, supervisor chair, replied there are often fewer problems as more people are drawn to a place.
“People who are doing things illicitly don’t want to be seen,” Knight said. “That is the whole point.”
Gray noted the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) tracks incidents in parks.
Yost maintained the park would become a municipal investment rather than something which merely needs to be mowed twice per year.
“Typically as parks are made and community makes investments in open space, it deters crime and vandalism and other things,” Yost added. “That is what statistics show.”
Other critics maintained there was no need to develop the park as previous generations had apparently enjoyed the park in a less-developed condition.
“I raised my children there,” said Evelyn Herschman. “I had three children and they played there with a ball field that was there. That’s all you need. They were very happy with that.”
It was suspected that additional attractions would attract visitors to the park.
Melissa Schnarr said a new park would create privacy issues and disturb wildlife.
“People may come from other areas,” Schnarr said. “I think it is lovely the way it is. We would be sorry if it changed.”
Supporters included Jane Mitchell, who called the park proposal a wonderful idea. She touted the success of bushes and other barriers from keeping people from wandering onto neighboring property.
Mitchell said the park may also safely divert traffic from Beagle Club Road. The need for wider berms on several roads was commonly cited.
Michael Kulka, a neighborhood resident, said the park is currently more like a storage area with gravel and sections of culvert in it. He envisioned a usable entity which would add value to the area and the township.
Kulka said an infusion of younger families has also turned the subdivision into livelier place. A new park would be in step with the changes.
Moira Chambers was also in favor and saw the space as something which could not only improve pedestrian and cyclist conditions but also a space for her now-young children to go.
“An 8-foot path that would be in easy walking distance from our house that I could have her learn to ride her bike on seems amazing to me,” Chambers said. “We live on Spencer Place, and that thing is steep. It is not a good place to ride your bike.”
Yost noted a rain garden would address runoff and bollards at the entrance would discourage entry by vehicles.
Knight noted that options are still being considered for safer use of township streets near Bucknell University by all forms of transport.
“Everything was still on the table,” regarding conditions facing motorized transport and pedestrians along Stein Lane, Monroe and 15th streets.
Knight noted making Monroe and 15th one-way was part of the original proposal. Other options for speed control and safety are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.