DANVILLE – During September, a number of local businesses, organizations and communities joined together to “Go Gold,” raising awareness about pediatric cancer and $15,000 to support the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund (ThinkBIG).
“It is heartwarming to see the success of Going Gold,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “Thank you to everyone who supported our events. Your support is making a difference and touching the lives of local families.”
The 2021 Going Gold Committee kicked off a month-long calendar of events with a special outdoor event held Sunday, Aug. 29, at Hess Field. In addition to a lineup of entertainment including Woody Wolfe, Mark Cresswell, Uptown Music Collective, Antonio Andrade, Frank Wicher and AC’s Soul Medicine, attendees enjoyed food trucks, a beverage section supported by Jackass Brewing Company, Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Matty’s Sporthouse Grill, Old Forge Brewing Company, and Rusty Rail Brewing Company, as well as a number of family activities.
“Old Forge Brewing Company is proud to partner with such great people and organizations in raising awareness for Pediatric Cancer and Going Gold each September,” said Damien Malfara, owner, Old Forge Brewing Company. “Along with the support we receive from the community, Going Gold is able to support local families fighting this disease.”
Nearly 15,500 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year. ThinkBIG is dedicated to minimizing the stress families battling pediatric cancer experience, by providing financial support for everyday cost of living expenses and unpaid medical bills. Since 2014, this organization has allocated over $850,000 to help local families; over $175,000 in 2020 alone.
“ThinkBIG is so incredibly fortunate to be a part of Going Gold, and is extremely grateful to be the beneficiary of this month-long campaign that is made possible by the generosity and hard work of so many people and businesses in this community,” said Colby Wesner, founder, ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund. “It is truly so impressive to see how everyone pitches in to this effort to help bring more awareness to the pediatric cancer community and to also raise funds to help ThinkBIG support these families during their battle.”
Throughout September a number of events were held, including an online T-shirt sale. Union Cellars, Lewisburg; PB&J Bar, Danville; Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Lewisburg; the Watson Inn, Watsontown and New Trail Brewing Company, Williamsport, each hosted awareness events. Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville was not only instrumental in helping to organize the outdoor event, but it also continued a tradition, collaborating with Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Bloomsburg, to brew Gold Dust Pale Ale. Old Forge Brewing Company and Marley’s Brewery & Grille, donated $1 per pint sold throughout September to ThinkBIG.
Going Gold also received support from the following businesses/organizations this year: Bason Coffee Roasting, Danville; Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; and Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
In 2015, Woody Wolfe approached Old Forge Brewing Company and Service 1st Federal Credit Union and asked, “Why not go gold?” Going Gold soon grew into a month-long awareness effort. Each year, support continues to expand as additional communities and organizations join the fight against pediatric cancer.
This was the seventh consecutive year for the Going Gold initiative. To date this initiative has raised over $81,500.
For more information about Going Gold, visit www.service1.org or call Service 1st Federal Credit Union at 800-562-6049.
