MECHANICSBURG — AgChoice Farm Credit will host a Living Your Passion educational webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Mike Pearson will present "What’s Driving Agriculture Now?" Pearson was born and raised in Iowa, where he grew up his family’s hog and cattle farm. He is an anchor on "This Week" on RFD TV.
Eric McElvenny will present "Embrace Challenges." McElvenny was deployed three times as a Marine, and on his final tour in Afghanistan was wounded after stepping on an IED. Eric suffered the amputation of his right leg below the knee, a life-changing occurrence which took him from a hospital bed to the Ironman World Championships and Paralympics in Tokyo.
To register for the webinar, visit agchoice.com/LivingYourPassion or call AgChoice at 800-998-5557.
