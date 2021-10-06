SUNBURY — Up to 26 new corrections officers could be hired to work at the Northumberland County Jail through a hiring push to take place in November.
Warden Bruce Kovach announced during Wednesday's county prison board meeting that open, drop-in interviews will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays in November at the jail, located at 720 Northumberland County Drive in Coal Township.
Kovach said the jail could hire 26 new corrections officers. Currently, the jail has 52 full-time and three part-time officers, along with two full-time records officers and four administrators.
New hires must be at least 18 years old, and pass a criminal background check and drug screening.
Kovach said corrections officers work eight-hour rotating shifts, with differential and holiday pay. Full-time and part-time positions are available.
As of Monday, Kovach said the jail was housing 230 inmates, including 188 men and 42 women.
Sixteen inmates from Union County, along with 13 from Schuylkill, three from Snyder, two from Columbia and one from Montour are among the population.
Kovach noted the jail is housing the Union County inmates as that county's prison is restricted on the number of inmates it can house due to its size. He said the inmates are a mix of men and women.
Over the past month, the Northumberland County Jail reached its highest population on Sept. 21, when 250 were incarcerated there. The lowest population number for the month was marked on Sept. 9, when 207 were incarcerated.
Kovach also reported that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in September. They have since been able to return to work.
One inmate tested positive upon intake. In keeping with jail policy, they were kept in quarantine until cleared to be released into the general population.
President Judge Charles Saylor, chair of the prison board, commended the jail for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We commend our staff with always doing the right thing to keep things in check," Kovach said.
It was noted during the meeting that 38 participants are currently enrolled in the county's house arrest and electronic monitoring program.
By having those individuals enrolled in that program rather than being incarcerated, the county saved $69,056 in September.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, a member of the prison board, was absent from the meeting.
The meeting included a 15-minute executive session to discuss operational security matters.
