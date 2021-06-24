MARION TOWNSHIP — A driver was killed following a violent crash after fleeing state police in Centre County.
The crash occurred at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday along I-80 westbound, mile marker 165.7, Marion Township, Centre County. The unnamed driver was found dead outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police said a trooper from the Lamar barracks attempted to stop a 2004 Nissan Titan around mile marker 178. The driver failed to stop and allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The truck eventually struck a guide rail and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the interstate, police reported.
