VICKSBURG — Due to a threat of rain at the start time, the Conservancy/Bucknell Humanities Center bike ride on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT) scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25 has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 6
Organizers hope participants will join them on the ride, from Vicksburg to Harry Haney Park, which will include geologist Jeff Trop’s interpretive walk on the Koons Trail.
