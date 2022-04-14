Weis Center announces Chontadelia performance

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will end its spring season with a performance by Chontadelia, a world music band from Colombia, at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, on the Weis Center Plaza. The rain location will be the Weis Center Auditorium.
The performance is free and tickets are not required. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with special all-ages activities.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Jazz at Bucknell and CenterStage, a public diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. Government, administered by the New England Foundation for the Arts in cooperation with the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations. General management is provided by Lisa Booth Management Inc.
Chontadelia is a seven-piece band rooted in the iconic marimba de chonta and steeped in the Pacific coast’s Afro-Colombian culture, identity and history.
Chontadelia has been making its mark since 2015 and has been noted for its socially engaged celebrations that voice the communities’ histories, stories, struggles and concerns.
Based in Bogotá, Colombia, the band completed its first tour to Panama in early March, just as the world was locking down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chontadelia comes from the fusion of chonta, the wood that the marimba is made of, and delia, psychedelic sounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.