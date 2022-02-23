TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for February.
Outstanding senior
Nathan McCormack, son of James and Candy McCormack, is the Outstanding Senior.
Nathan is active in Outdoor Club, National Honor Society and National Art Society, as well as soccer, track and field, football and pottery. Outside school, he is active with travel soccer and a Guatamala Mission Trip.
His awards and achievements include varsity letters in soccer, track and field, football; distinguished honor roll, first- and second-team all-league honors, sixth-place District 4 track and field (long jump) and several tournament wins through travel soccer.
He is employed at UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy.
Nathan plans to major in biology at Bucknell University, then attain a Ph.D. in research.
Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month
Kelsey Shrawder, daughter of Brian and Jamie Shrawder, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Kelsey is active in National Honor Society, Concert Choir and Drama Club (treasurer). Her hobbies include theater, and she is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Turbotville.
She is employed as a front end associate at Walmart, Lewisburg.
Kelsey plans to major in recreation, park and tourism management at Penn State University, University Park. She hopes to attain a career with the Walt Disney Company.
Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month
Logan Stroup, son of Joseph and Misti Stroup, was named the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Logan is active as a school announcer in the mornings and afternoons. He is also active with 4-H, camp counselor, shooting trap and skee, cornhole, hunting and fishing.
His awards and achievements include first place Skills USA Districts, Crime Scene Investigation and 4-H best shotgun shooter. He is employed with miles Reynolds General Contracting.
He plans to enter the job force, work at the Lycoming County PreRelease Center and pursue law enforcement.
Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month
Myles Corderman, son of David and Jennifer Corderman, is the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Myles is active with Student Council and as the morning/afternoon announcements. He is also active with Buffalo Community Church, Lewisburg; Buffalo Youth Group, Buffalo Cornhole League, basketball, flips/stunts and working on vehicles.
He is employed in the summers with a commercial roofing firm.
Myles plans to enter the job force, where he hopes to open his own garage and building show cars/trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.