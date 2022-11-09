LEWISBURG — Incumbents at the state and federal level are the apparent winners in Tuesday’s mid-term election.
At the federal level, Republicans Glen “G.T.” Thompson and Dan Meuser are the apparent winners of Congressional seats, while Stephanie Borowicz has won her bid to retain a seat in the state House of Representatives.
A 14-year member of Congress, Thompson beat Democrat Mike Molesevich, of Lewisburg, for the seat representing Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District.
With redistricting, the 15th District will cover all of Union, Snyder, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Warren, McKean, Cameron, Potter, Tioga and Clinton counties, along with portions of Lycoming, Indiana and Venango counties.
Thompson, 63, of Howard, has held the office since 2008. Thompson collected 195,992 votes to Molesevich’s 94,197 votes with 46% of the vote counted, as of late Tuesday night.
“I’m very grateful and privileged to be the voice of the people of the 15th Congressional District representing them in Washington, D.C.,” Thompson said, of his projected win. “I’m very excited to be representing Union and Snyder counties as well as having parts of Lycoming County back as part of my district.
“It’s my honor, and I promise to fight for the families of the 15th Congressional District, the state of Pennsylvania and the nation as a whole.”
Prior to being elected to Pennsylvania’s geographically largest congressional district, Thompson spent 28 years as a therapist, rehabilitation services manager, and a licensed nursing home administrator.
According to the Associated Press, Republican incumbent Dan Meuser beat Democratic challenger Amanda Waldman to win the seat representing the 9th Congressional District.
The new district boundaries encompass all of Carbon, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour and Schuylkill counties, as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Northumberland counties.
Incumbent Republican Stephanie Borowicz was re-elected to represent the 76th state Legislative District. She received 15,738 votes to Democratic challenger Denise Maris’ 7,581 votes.
The redrawn 76th Legislative District will include all of Clinton County. In Union County, it covers Buffalo Township, Hartleton, Hartley Township, Kelly Township, Lewis Township, Lewisburg, Limestone Township, Mifflinburg, New Berlin and West Buffalo Township.
Borowicz was elected as the first woman to represent the the 76th Legislative District, in November 2018.
During the 2021-2022 session, Borowicz was appointed to serve on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Environmental Resources and Energy, Health and Veterans Affairs, and Emergency Preparedness House committees.
Incumbent Republican David Rowe was unchallenged on the ballot in his bid to continue representing the 85th District. The district will now cover East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County, along with portions of Snyder, Mifflin and Juniata counties.
All results are unofficial until certified.
