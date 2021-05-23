MILTON – Brad Lawton, president of Lawton Insurance Agency in Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, will assume the role of chairman of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s Engagement Team after he was elected by the board of directors in the fall.
Lawton is a former chair of both the board and committee. He takes the reins from Ron Mackley of iHeartMedia, Williamsport/Shamokin, who is the current board chair.
“Despite COVID-19, membership of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce has grown to a record level,” Mackley said. “To help continue that trend, we’re pleased to announce Brad Lawton as the new the new chair of the committee.”
As of press time, the Central PA Chamber stands at 529 members. It surpassed 500 members for the first time in its 115-year history just prior to the pandemic sweeping the state and country in March 2020.
“I’m honored and humbled to accept this role moving forward,” Lawton said. “It’s an important position that’s also made easier by the support of fellow members and the chamber staff, including Jessica Williams, Finance & Membership director.”
Engagement Team committee members serve as liaisons between the chamber and future members to assist them in better understanding the benefits of membership. Through periodic visits, phone calls and other means of outreach, the Engagement Team assists the chamber in fulfilling its mission statement of being “the Preferred Resource Center.” This happens by recruiting members who represent services not currently represented in the existing membership, as well as gaining a better understanding of members’ needs.
The committee meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Central PA Chamber, with the option of attending virtually via Zoom. If you are interested in joining this committee, e-mail jwilliams@centralpachamber.com.
