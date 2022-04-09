LEWISBURG — There is more to Lewisburg Cemetery than simply markers with people's names on them.
"Women Suffragists and Leaders," a Lewisburg Cemetery tour, has been planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Lewisburg Cemetery Chapel, South Seventh and St. George streets. Comfortable shoes are recommended for a 60-minute walking tour to highlight local women who supported the movement which won the right to vote for women.
Author Robert "Bert" Dunkerly and Nancy Neuman, Lewisburg Cemetery Association president, will lead the tour which was postponed from the centennial year of the 19th Amendment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neuman said local women were working on a state suffrage effort in 1915, a time when securing the right of women to vote was stalled at the federal level. Their graves at the Lewisburg Cemetery will be marked with photo cards.
Among them, Mary Belle Harris, who later became known as a prison reformer.
"(Harris) had a PhD. in Sanskrit," Neuman said. "She taught for awhile and someone contacted her to run a women's prison."
Harris' father, John H. Harris, was president of Bucknell University from 1889 to 1919 and supported the suffrage effort in Union County. John H. Harris, also buried in Lewisburg Cemetery, initiated the move of women students from the "Female Institute" to Bucknell.
The grave of Mary Bartol Theiss, who earned a PhD. in classical languages and published a series of studies on the benefits of women voting, will also be on the tour.
There will be a stop at the grave of Mary Moore Wolfe, the president of the Woman Suffrage Party of Union County, as well. Wolfe was also known as a reformer in the field of mental health.
Neuman noted the contribution of Dorothy Walls McCormick, who toured the state and county with the "Justice Bell" on a flatbed truck.
"It was patterned after the Liberty Bell," Neuman said. "They chained the clapper inside and until women got the right to vote they wouldn't unchain it."
Lewisburg Cemetery itself has a played a role in local voting as wooden structure near the main entrance was once used as a polling place. A wooden ballot box, recently found inside, has a metal tag attached indicating it was used to collect votes in the Lewisburg South Ward.
Ironically, Neuman said the South Ward was the only precinct in Union County to support women's suffrage.
Neuman noted the grave of Benjamin Focht would be on the tour. An opponent of votes for women, Focht was the publisher of the Lewisburg Chronicle.
"(Focht) ran for Congress," Neuman said. "When the suffrage amendment finally passed Congress in 1919, he voted against it."
Dunkerly, a member of the Union County Historical Society, credited many Bucknell students and staff for their support of the suffrage movement.
To Dunkerly, the venerable cemetery was a historic site.
"The cemetery is a really important resource for the community," Dunkerly said. "We hope that through tours like this, people appreciate the value of the cemetery and local history."
Dunkerly wrote and published a history of Lewisburg Cemetery and has led previous tours with Neuman. Copies will be available on the day of the tour with proceeds to support the Lewisburg Cemetery Association.
