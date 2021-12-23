MILTON — Officers from the Milton Police Department will be knocking on doors this week. While they will be on duty, they’ll also be spreading some holiday cheer to those who are in need of a helping hand.
Representatives from several Milton-area service organizations, along with Milton Area School District officials, gathered Wednesday at the police station on Filbert Street to deliver holiday gifts.
Working with Milton Area School District guidance counselors Elizabeth Anderson and Kim Stroehmann, police department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said more than a dozen families were identified who were in need of assistance with Christmas gifts.
Once the 30 to 40 children in those families were identified, Zettlemoyer said members of several community service organizations joined together to purchase gifts for the kids.
Organizations involved included the Milton Rotary, Interact, Lions and Kiwanis clubs, along with Lifting Little Lives and Milton Area School District administrators. Zettlemoyer said individuals also donated gifts for the cause.
The Milton Salvation Army provided food boxes, with turkeys, which will be delivered to the families, along with the gifts.
Zettlemoyer said officers will be delivering the gifts to homes this week.
Anderson expressed thanks to everyone who contributed to the cause.
“A lot of assistance is needed with our families,” she said.
Zettlemoyer said his department enjoys working with the service organizations, and delivering the gifts to the families.
“It’s a great opportunity for the police to work with everyone involved,” he said. “This firmly demonstrates we do care about the communities we serve.”
Members of the service organizations enjoy partnering together on the project.
“It’s always fun to work with your fellow service-oriented people,” Rotarian Jeff Coup said.
Greg Katherman, of the Milton Lions Club, agreed.
“We can do more together than we can apart,” he said.
“It’s nice to pool our resources together,” Rotarian Chris Coup added. “We are all service organizations, here for others.”
“That is the true meaning of the holidays,” Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.