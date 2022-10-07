SELINSGROVE — Heated topics involving LGBTQ discrimination, free speech, affirmative action and voting rights expected to come before the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months, according to a Susquehanna University professor. The court’s 212th session opened Oct. 3.
“These are really, really important cases,” said Susquehanna University Assistant Professor of Political Science Alison Merrill. “We’re not likely to see these decisions until May or June, but these all have very far reaching implications.”
One of the cases, titled 303 Creative v. Elenis, involves anti-discrimination against LGBTQ people and free speech. This case in particular has received a lot of attention from both sides of the issue.
“The court is looking at whether anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ people can require a business owner to express a message they don’t wish to say under the first amendment,” said Merrill.
Merrill said the case centers on a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who does not want to design websites for same-sex weddings. This would violate Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act which restricts a public accommodation’s ability to refuse service based on a customer’s identity.
Her argument is that opting to do this would go against her Christian beliefs, is infringing on her economic activity as a business owner and claiming this is compelled speech, Merrill explained. This is similar to a 2018 case, titled Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Right Commission, in which a Colorado baker refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.
“This would really alter the landscape of how businesses and individuals will interact with things that go against their belief,” said Merrill. “They can just articulate that it is something they don’t believe in for some reason and then they don’t have to fulfill business obligations for things that they don’t agree with.”
As of now, it is unclear where this case will fall, but Merrill believes it is more likely to be a win for Smith.
“This could have some snowball effects that maybe we’re not fully aware of at this time,” said Merrill. “It could go really far despite the fact that this is a narrowly focused case dealing with wedding website designing for any kind of couple. It actually could have very far reaching implications in other economic settings outside of the wedding business as well anti-discrimination laws more broadly.”
The affirmative action case involves two cases which challenge the admission policies of schools. The first, Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, involves Harvard University. The second, Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, involves the University of North Carolina. Students for Fair Admissions is arguing that these schools violate the 14th amendment and federal law through admissions for the sake of establishing diversity among the universities.
Merrill explained these cases would attempt to overturn the 2003 ruling, Grutter v. Bollinger, which stated that a student admissions process favoring underrepresented minority groups does not violate the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.
Based on current perspectives of Supreme Court members, Merrill said they are likely to overturn affirmative action in higher education.
“This could fundamentally change the composition of university students,” said Merrill. “We could see a lot less diversity in higher education in terms of who is admitted if we go to purely race-neutral criteria. This could also lead to the reduction of affirmative action policies in other areas particularly in hiring and promotion. Even though this would be narrowly focused to tailor to education, this again could have spillover effects into other areas.”
The case Merrill v. Milligan could impact voting rights in the country, Professor Merril said. The case involves a lower court claiming Alabama’s Republican-drawn congressional map is a violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by only having one district where Black voters make up a district.
“Redistricting cases are always really important because this is how we elect state representatives and federal representatives,” said Merrill. “This country has a very touchy history with voting rights and how they restrict access to voting for certain groups of individuals particularly on the basis of race, so these cases always garner a lot of attention and concern.”
It is unclear where the Supreme Court will go with this case. According to Merrill, there was a lot of back and forth among the justices and attorneys arguing on behalf of this case.
“If the court rules in favor of Alabama here, that is basically going to gut the VRA (Voting Right Act) entirely and say that any challenges to racial redistricting on the basis of race are going to be almost impossible to prove and support,” said Merrill. “That would kind of open the door for states to redraw district lines in ways that could negatively impact different races, but that those litigants wouldn’t have any places or grounds to challenge the redrawing of those lines.”
This is the first session since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the justices will have taken the bench before the public. This is also the first term of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
“Usually freshman justices tend to be a little bit more reserved in oral arguments and don’t ask as many questions as their senior colleagues, but she has come out of the gate flying,” said Merrill. “She’s asking a ton of questions, her questions are long and detailed, she’s posing hypotheticals and she’s building off of questions that her colleagues asked. She’s not acting like a normal freshman justice which is kind of cool to see.”
