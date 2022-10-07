U.S. Supreme Court opened its 212th session with intense topics

Alison Merrill

 Provided by Amanda O’Rourke.

SELINSGROVE — Heated topics involving LGBTQ discrimination, free speech, affirmative action and voting rights expected to come before the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months, according to a Susquehanna University professor. The court’s 212th session opened Oct. 3.

“These are really, really important cases,” said Susquehanna University Assistant Professor of Political Science Alison Merrill. “We’re not likely to see these decisions until May or June, but these all have very far reaching implications.”

