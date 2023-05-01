MILTON — 4 Paws Sake PA will be hosting its second annual dog festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in Brown Avenue Park, Milton.
Father John Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, will perform a dog blessing at noon. A dog fashion show will be held at 1:15 p.m.
Cadillac Cats will perform at 11:15 a.m., followed by Molly's Boys Jug Band at 12:30 p.m., and 2nd Hand Blues Band at 1:45.
The first 50 canines to attend will receive a flower lei and goodie bag. All animals must be leashed and current on vaccinations.
The event will include a sled dog presentation, and a therapy dog presentation.
4 Paws Sake PA was established in 2019 and its mission is to educate, reunite and connect. The organization works closely with the Borough of Milton to build community awareness and partners with other animal focused nonprofits to help save more lost, neglected, abused, and forgotten animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.