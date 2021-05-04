CENTER TOWNSHIP — State Police at Selinsgrove are investigating the alleged rape of a 20-year-old Middleburg woman.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported between 9 p.m. March 25 and 5 p.m. March 26 along Hackenburg Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Police responded to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for the reported sexual assault. The unnamed suspect allegedly raped the woman, whom troopers said the suspect knew.
