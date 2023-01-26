Bergman celebrates 102nd birthday

WATSONTOWN — Martha “Jane” Yerg Bergman celebrated her 102nd birthday Sunday, Jan. 22. Born to William and Mae Yerg, Jane was raised in Turbotville by her paternal grandparents, John and Harriet Yerg. She graduated from Turbotville High School as the “May Queen” in 1938. After high school, Jane went to work at Fairchilds Cabins in McEwensville and the Turbotville Silk Mill. In 1941 Jane, married Edwin Bergman and began her family. In 1942, the family moved to Watsontown and was a member of the Watsontown Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with her growing family. Jane has three children, Judy Bergman of Watsontown, Robert Bergman of Ohio, and her son William, who preceded her in death. She has nine grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Jane resides at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where a birthday party was held in her honor.
