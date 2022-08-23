LEWISBURG — The Merrill Linn Conservancy will have a guided butterfly walk starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the 243-acre property of Nancy and Wayne Stahl, 7662 Col. John Kelly Road, Lewisburg.
Walkers have been asked to ensure a prompt arrival so that the walk may begin on time and as a group.
