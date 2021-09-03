WILLIAMSPORT — Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) will host a Senior Scam Seminar at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the STEP Loyalsock Center for Health Aging, 1607 Four Mile Drive, Williamsport.
Wheeland will be joined by a representative of the state Attorney General. Topics to be covered include identity theft protection. A guide on potential scams and fraud will also be provided.
