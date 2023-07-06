WATSONTOWN — An active member of the Warrior Run area community is being remembered for her selfless devotion to serving others.
Bev Staman, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 27. She was a founding member of the Warrior Run Woman’s Club, and active in the organization for decades.
Diana Johnson, a member of the club, remembers Staman for her dedication to the organization.
“She would be the face of the Warrior Run Woman’s Club and was not shy telling people about what the club was doing,” Johnson said. “The club would raise funds more so because she would promote the club to anyone she would meet.”
During fundraising events like basket raffles, Johnson said Staman made it a point to go into the crowd and get people to purchase raffle tickets, increasing funding exponentially for the club.
Staman also served in various capacities on the statewide level with the club.
“She was always willing to go be a representative for the Warrior Run Woman’s Club at the state level and at conventions, and would always bring back new ideas for the Warrior Run club,” said Johnson.
“It would be nothing for her to call me at 10 o’clock at night and say ‘Hey I have an idea,’” Johnson continued. “Then that would lead to planning and pushing forward with the idea until its completion.”
Johnson also remembers Staman for taking to soup to ill individuals.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said, Staman provided snacks and treats to essential workers at Evangelical Community Hospital as part of a thank you to those workers who, at the time, didn’t get time for themselves or their families.
“Bev was also instrumental in the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program and Reading is Fundamental program, which helped provide books for school-aged children.” Johnson said. “She is going to leave a large hole not only with the woman’s club, but also with her singing group and her church family and choir.”
Even when she was in a nursing home, Johnson said Staman participated in club meetings via Zoom.
“I’m truly going to miss my friend,” Johnson said. “Our hearts are breaking, just as her family’s hearts are breaking. She had such a love for her family and would share their accomplishments with everyone. She was a proud mother and grandmother.”
Staman was a charter member of the Heart of Pennsylvania Women’s Barbershop Chorus, and a member of the Buffalo Valley Singers and Milton Harvest Festival chorus.
In addition to singing, swimming was among Staman’s favorite activities. She was a lifeguard at the Milton YMCA, and led swimming, arthritis, aquacize, water pilates and aerobic classes.
“Bev has been and will always be an important part of our Milton Y family,” said Milton YMCA Branch Executive Director Ron Marshall. “Her energy and continual smile will be truly missed. She had a great passion for our organization and truly enjoyed teaching water classes. Whenever she was at the Y she had a strong ability to make others feel happy. My condolences to her family. She will be missed by many.”
Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, first met Staman 20 years ago, when she started teaching water classes at the Milton YMCA.
“Bev had a great love for the water,” McDowell said. “She knew how much water could help people stay healthy, and she really enjoyed teaching others to swim and help them maintain their wellness and quality of life.
“Bev became a certified lifeguard at age 57 so that she could lifeguard and teach classes at the Milton YMCA,” McDowell continued. “She taught water babies classes, where she worked with infants and their parents, and she also enjoyed teaching water exercise classes.”
She also noted Staman’s love of helping active older adults maintain their mobility, through her leading aquacise classes, working with people of all ages.
“Bev was a huge help when we were in need of a lifeguard, especially early in the morning or when we needed an aquacise instructor,” McDowell said. “She was so dependable and loved the Y. Bev was a past recipient of the staff recognition award for the Milton YMCA for her dedicated service to others.”
She also describes Staman as “a class act.”
“Bev last worked at the Y in March of 2020,” McDowell said. “Due to the Y having to close for periods of time and not permitted to offer classes, she didn’t return to teaching since the beginning of the pandemic. Bev was an advocate for the Y and so many other community organizations. Bev was a community leader that will be dearly missed.”
Friends and family will also deeply miss Staman.
Her cousin, Barbara Zettlemoyer, said she and Staman were close growing up.
“There would be 14 of us cousins that would get together on the family run farm near Turbotville and would make homemade ice cream together, where all of us cousins would take a turn cranking the ice cream maker,” Zettlemoyer recalled. “Bev was always there, she would be the first at the door to bring food and soup to an ailing family member.”
Zettlemoyer said Staman’s sense of humor and optimism remained, even when she was staying in a nursing home due to ALS.
“She’s going to be very much missed,” Zettlemoyer said. “She did so much and did so many things. Now there’s going to be a void. I think it’s going to be tough to fill.”
Glenda Yost, who was friends with Staman since seventh grade, remembers her friend as “one of the most fun people” she was ever around.
“She always had funny material to get audiences involved and the singers as well,” Yost said. “We were in (high school) band together and chorus together, and always had lots of fun.”
Yost and Staman were active together in the Dear Hearts barbershop quartet.
“She truly enjoyed music a lot and sang the bass part in our quartet,” Yost said. “We sang for different ladies organizations and church groups. We just had a fun time doing that.
“One of the funniest memories I have of her is that she was a very fast talker,” Yost continued. “One time we were going to lunch together and she was talking, talking, talking, and I said ‘Bev you have to slow down my ears don’t listen that fast!’ That’s the funniest thing I can remember. And, she always had a way of looking at things that would make you laugh.”
Yost said, “She had a very big heart and always put others ahead of herself. She was active in so many things she will be greatly missed. I’m surely going to miss her as will many others.
“If I could say one thing to her family, treasure the memories of her goodness and funniness. Let her be an example to them of her ability to be caring,” added Yost.
In addition to her husband, Dave, Staman’s survivors include two sons and three grandchildren.
