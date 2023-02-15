BLOOMSBURG — The Community Mapping Project of the Susquehanna Valley United Way is underway, supported in part through a grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership.
As part of the project, the United Way is gathering stories to better understand the community’s strengths, build a deeper understanding of what it's like to live here, and make community-generated strategies for change.
By collecting stories about the real, everyday experiences of the people who live here, United Way hopes to hear from residents across all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.
Stories and experiences will be gathered through the community questionnaire, which is available online at svuw.org/community-mapping, and through in-person events called StoryCircles.
The Community Questionnaire is a great first step to getting involved, and starts with the question, “What do you love about where you live?” A StoryCircle will gather a small groups, of seven to 12 participants, who will share stories related to a prompt or series of prompts, facilitated by a trained community member.
“Telling and listening to stories is not just a way to build a map of people's experiences in the region. It also brings us together,” said Rebecca Fairbairn, United Way community atrategist, and anchor for the project. “Have you ever felt more connected to someone after hearing a story about their experience? It turns out our brains synchronize between storyteller and listener, building bonds and sometimes creating lasting effects. Bringing us together and building understanding makes it easier to do things as a community, overcoming differences and working for the good of us all.”
The community map is designed to create connection and understanding, and to build a more human-centered and complete picture of our region. It will serve as a guide that the United Way will use to determine next steps as they continue to address issues significant to local residents and build on community strengths.
Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation said "the past three years have been so hard on the people in our community. StoryCircles are one way we are bringing people together to support each other and let them know they're not alone."
United Way is collaborating with various local groups including churches, businesses, artist projects, and more. To host a StoryCircle at your church, workplace, neighborhood, or even with your family, contact community@svuw.org or visit your local library's event page to find out when a StoryCircle opportunity is coming to your county.
