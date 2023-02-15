BLOOMSBURG — The Community Mapping Project of the Susquehanna Valley United Way is underway, supported in part through a grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership.

As part of the project, the United Way is gathering stories to better understand the community’s strengths, build a deeper understanding of what it's like to live here, and make community-generated strategies for change.

