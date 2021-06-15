BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Department of Art and Art History, in partnership with the BU admissions office, hosted a portfolio review and art show for regional high school students in the university's new Arts and Administration Building.
Art faculty reviewed the art portfolios of 17 high school students from eight regional high schools Saturday, May 1 and Monday, May 3, to select artwork for an exhibition and to choose students for honorable mention and cash or tuition scholarship awards. The exhibition was on display May 17-20 in the Atrium Gallery in the Arts and Administration Building.
On Thursday, May 20, the department hosted a reception in the Atrium Gallery to announce the award winners. Three students were selected for cash or tuition scholarship awards and four students were selected for honorable mention awards.
The cash or tuition scholarship awards went to:
Julia Poncavage, first place, Crestwood; Tyler Altman, second place, Danville; and Emma Varano, third place. Danville.
The Honorable Mention awards went to: Bella Hiltabidel, Bloomsburg; Isabel Proger, Selinsgrove; Mia Kazakavage, Lewisburg; Cora Charlton, Danville.
Images from the awards reception can be found on the Department of Art and Art History Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BUARTDEPARTMENT/.
This is the seventh year the department has reviewed the portfolios of high school art students and selected students for awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.