Software donation benefits students

Pennsylvania College of Technology student Chandler P. Shatto, of Mount Pleasant Mills, uses software donated by ABB Robotics to program a YuMi dual-arm robot. Shatto is seeking a bachelor’s degree in automation engineering technology: robotics and automation.

 PROVIDED BY LARRY D. KAUFFMAN/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — A global technology company is supporting Pennsylvania College of Technology by providing students with access to valuable industrial robot software.

ABB Robotics, a leading robotics and machine automation supplier, has donated its RobotStudio software, valued at over $400,000. The software supports student learning within the School of Engineering Technologies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.