Software donation benefits students

WILLIAMSPORT — A global technology company is supporting Pennsylvania College of Technology by providing students with access to valuable industrial robot software.
ABB Robotics, a leading robotics and machine automation supplier, has donated its RobotStudio software, valued at over $400,000. The software supports student learning within the School of Engineering Technologies.
“We are thrilled with ABB’s commitment to our academic programs,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “This donation will augment the education of students enrolled in a variety of majors related to electronics, manufacturing and plastics. We expect about 60 students to use the software throughout the academic year.”
RobotStudio, ABB’s simulation and offline programming software, allows users to perform tasks such as training, programming and optimization separate from the robot, with multiple users in different locations simultaneously able to program the robot. The college’s portfolio of ABB machines includes a YuMi dual-arm robot, a 14-axis collaborative robot with integrated vision.
“Penn College students will greatly benefit from this enhanced software,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, senior corporate relations director. “ABB demonstrates a strong commitment to education with this donation, and we are grateful for the impact it will have on our tomorrow makers, their technical skills and what they will take with them to the workforce.”
ABB is based in Zurich and has 105,000 employees worldwide. Its U.S. operations are headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.
“ABB is pleased to partner with Penn College through this software donation,” said Christelle Keefer, global product manager for robotics education at ABB. “The education provided by Penn College helps prepare the future workforce to thrive in the new age of robotics and automation. Students will receive the most updated software experience that they can bring to industrial applications as leaders in their field.”
