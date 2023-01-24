Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Eric S. Howell, 31, Milton, two years probation on fleeing or attempting to elude police.
• Taylor L. Keister, 27, Mount Pleasant Mills, six months probation on DUI controlled substance.
• Destiny A. Verdinelli, 23, Winfield, six months probation on DUI incapable of driving safely.
• Dareian L. Young, 29, Carlise, six months probation on DUI controlled substance.
• Matthew L. Smith, 36, New Berlin, six months probation on DUI incapable of driving safely.
State Police at Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Eric Masden, 50, of Mifflinburg, was charged with driving under the influence after troopers said he was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 7 at Boyer Road and Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Marquai Jardine, 27, of Milton, with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 800 block of Mahoning Street, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kevin Hunderhill, 34, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said he was found to have been driving under the influence, and involved in a one-vehicle crash.
The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at 1530 Reber Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Two-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 17 at Route 304 and Little Mexico Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by Aimee Snyder, 35, of New Berlin, passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy Carr, 52, of Winfield. Snyder was charged with no passing zones.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Loretta Picarelli, 75, of Watsontown, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury following a crash which occurred at 4:46 p.m. Jan. 19 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2020 Chrysler 300 driven by Picarelli pulled from a parking lot and struck a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Robert Banks, 54, of Middleburg.
Picarelli, who was not belted, was cited with restraint systems. Banks was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, troopers reported.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:43 p.m. Jan. 21 at Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2017 GM Sierra driven by George Herrold III, 56, of Watsontown, attempted to make a turn at the intersection and struck a 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Whitney Cross, 26, of Watsontown. Herrold was cited with turning movements and required signals.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a school bus crash that occurred 7:06 a.m. Thursday at Mexico and Narehood roads, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the driver of a 2016 Bluebird International school bus attempted to back up, believing he had missed a turn onto Narehood Road. While backing up, the bus slid into a ditch.
All occupants were escorted from the bus by firefighters and no injuries were reported, police said. The driver, whose named was not released, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 17 along Shreck Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17-year-old Watsontown girl went off the roadway on a curve, and struck a tree. The girl and a 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained suspected minor injuries.
The girl was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed. The Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the scene.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 16 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Ford Focus driven by Austin Long, 23, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway on a curve. Long was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was transported to Geisinger Muncy for treatment of suspected minor injuries following a crash which occurred at 2:57 a.m. Jan. 21 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 9.2, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2022 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Victor Gibbs went off the roadway and struck a guid rail. Gibbs was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
One-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Eva Bowersox, 79, of Penns Creek escaped injury when troopers said a 2020 Toyota Camry she was driving traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The crash occurred at 11:49 p.m. Jan. 21 along Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County. Bowersox was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — Jordan Mooney, 22, of Renovo, was charged after troopers said he stole items from the R.B. Winter State Park gift shop.
The alleged theft occurred at 10:32 p.m. Jan. 11 along Buffalo Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Dean Barnett, 62, of Sunbury, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 8 a.m. Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. Jan. 1 at 489 Reitz Ave., Union Township, Union County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — New Enterprise Stone and Lime of Lewisburg reported the theft of two catalytic converters.
The thefts were reported to have occurred between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9 at 230 Dales Quarry Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Brent Morris, 69, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford.
The theft was reported at 9:35 a.m. Jan. 9 at 381 Hill School Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WASHINGTONVILLE — Lau Sovinsky-Goodlavage, 33, of Danville, reported being scammed out of $3,200.
The report was made at 11 p.m. Dec. 28 at 3 Market St., Washingtonville.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Cody Milheim, 29, of Milton reported the theft of multiple Milwaukee tools, valued at $1,615. Chad Cook, 32, of Lewisburg, was charged in connection with the thefts.
The incident was reported to have occurred between midnight and 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at 259 Red Hill Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Divorces
• Rebecca Carrington — Austin Bowersox, two years married
Deed Transfers
• Daniel N. Defebbo, Julia M. Tilton, to Leighton T. Lutze, Ashley C. Lutze, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Lisa M. Maurer to Soephenbon Co. L.L.C., property in Union Township, $1
• Charles M. Reber Trustee, Ruth E. Reber Trustee, Charles M. and Ruth E. Reber Living Trust, to Justin M. Reber, Danielle L. Sadowsky, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• B.R.H. at Oak Avenue L.L.C., Berks New Homes L.L.C., to Melanie M. Dematos, Jonathan M. Crespo, Alda Candido, property in Mifflinburg, $281,270
• Kelly Meadow View Associates L.L.C., Conifer Realty L.L.C., to Kelly Meadow Apartments L.L.C., property in Kelly Township, $2,300,000
• Dustin R. Snyder, Julia L. Snyder to Dustin R. Snyder, Julia L. Snyder, Brooke H. Snyder, property in Buffalo Township, $211,887.50
• Troester Dairy Partnership, Leroy F. Troester Jr. Partner, Leroy F. Troester Partner, to Chadwick B. Miller, Ivy D. Miller, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Esther P. Herman Irrevocable Real Estate Trust, Lynette J. Fisher Trustee, Kristin R. McVicar Trustee, to Vernon R. Martin, Norma B. Martin, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Connie J. Karchner, Steven P. Karchner, Stewart A. Smith, Victoria S. Smith to Connie J. Karchner, Steven P. Karchner, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Gregory A. Wagner, Jane M. Wagner to Gregory A. Wagner, Jane M. Wagner, property in Limestone/Buffalo Townships, $1
• Dale L. Styers Executor, Donald E. Styers Estate, to Michael W. Smith, Ashley B. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $173,000
• Joseph A. Yoder to Lester N. Sensenig, Marilyn Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Lester N. Sensenig, Marilyn F. Sensenig, to Lester N. Sensenig, Marilyn Sensenig, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• John Defranco, Maureen Defranco, to Emma Downey, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
