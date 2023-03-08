Mifflinburg names Terrific Kids

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Middle School recently announced its Terrific Kids for November.
Terrific Kids is a student-recognition program, sponsored by Mifflinburg Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, that promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance.
The November Terrific Kids at the Mifflinburg Area Middle School have been chosen by their teachers based on the following traits: Thoughtful, enthusiastic, respectful, responsible, inclusive, friendly, inquisitive, and capable. Students are recognized with a certificate and picture, and will be awarded a cash gift at the end of the year assembly with their peers.
This month’s sixth-grade Terrific Kid is Logan Seigel. He is the son of Nate and Kelly Seigel and brother of Dylan. He is involved in TSA, Math Counts and choir. Science is Logan’s favorite class.
Morgan Stephens received this honor for the seventh grade. She is the daughter of Melissa and John Stephens and the sister to Ava Kailie. Choir, band, drawing and marching band are a few of Morgan’s favorite activities. She enjoys algebra while at school.
The eighth-grade recipient for November is Madilyn Wertman. She is the daughter of Kristen and Todd Wertman. She is a sister to Julia, Zach, Ben, Mary, Abby, Helayna, and Nolan. Basketball and cross country are some of her interests. While at school, Madilyn enjoys ELA.
The Mifflinburg Kiwanis supports this program, along with many other community projects involving our local youth. Kiwanis’ motto is to improve the world one child and one community at a time. Community members interested in learning more about Kiwanis can call 570-966-0623.
