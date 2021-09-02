MILTON — The number of COVID-19 cases, and those quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, continued to increase Thursday within the Milton Area School District.
Following a trend throughout the week, the greatest increase came from Baugher Elementary School.
According to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday, 15 students and three staff members are confirmed to have contracted the virus over the last 14 days. In addition, eight students are listed as presumed positive.
Forty-eight Baugher Elementary School students are now listed as quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, along with five staff members.
On Wednesday, the following numbers were reported from Baugher: 10 positive students; two positive staff members; 33 quarantined students; three quarantined staff members.
In contrast, just one staff member and six White Deer Elementary students remain listed as quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
COVID-19 cases are also reported at the middle and high schools. All numbers encompass a 14-day period.
At the middle school, the following numbers were noted Thursday: Four positive students; two presumed-positive students; one positive staff member; and 15 quarantined students.
The day prior, the numbers were as follows: Three positive students, with two presumed positive; and 13 students and one staff member quarantined.
At the high school, the following numbers were reported as of Thursday: Two positive students, with four presumed positive; three positive staff members; and 25 quarantined students.
The day prior, the following numbers were reported from the high school, over the prior 14 days: Four positive students, with two presumed positive; four positive staff members; and five quarantined students.
