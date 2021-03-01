LEWISBURG — The March League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Virtual Educational Forum will feature Susan Mathias, former CEO of Transitions of PA, who will speak on “Domestic and Sexual Assault During the Pandemic… turbulent times for victims and survivors.” The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, via Zoom.
The meeting is open to league members and the general public.
Participants can join in optional breakout room discussions after the formal presentation and question and answer period.
Advance registration is required and must be completed by Sunday, March 14, by emailing LWVLAForum@gmail.com.
An internet connection and a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a camera and microphone are needed to successfully log onto the session.
