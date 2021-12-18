MILTON — For years, a debate raged between Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company and the Philadelphia Fire Department over which owned the first snorkel truck operated in Pennsylvania.
According to Wayne Bieber and Vaughn Murray, it was eventually determined the Lewisburg department placed the order for its truck first. However, the Philadelphia department had its snorkel delivered and placed in service first.
Lewisburg's snorkel, a 1962 model, is now one of four pieces of historic fire apparatus co-owned by Bieber and Murray and stored in a garage the two built on property owned by Bieber near Milton. Each of the four pieces were at one point owned by the William Cameron company.
Murray is a life member of the William Cameron Engine Company. Bieber is an active volunteer with the Milton Fire Department, and a life member of the Potts Grove Fire Department.
The two bought the snorkel truck in 2002, and noted it was the final piece of apparatus which they jointly purchased.
Their joint venture of owning historic fire apparatus started in 1993 when the two were volunteering with the Potts Grove department.
Bieber said the two were part of a group of volunteers who stood by at the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company near Northumberland as that department worked on the scene of an emergency.
While there, they noticed a 1959 Mack C-95 truck was in the station and for sale. That fire truck was once owned by the Lewisburg department.
While they didn't know each other very well at the time, Murray asked Bieber if he wanted to jointly purchase the truck.
"(Murray) said to me 'I'm no mechanic. For us to own equipment, we are going to need someone with some (mechanical) knowledge,'" recalled Bieber, who is a mechanic by trade.
Both Murray and Bieber noted the importance of preserving old fire apparatus.
"The other offers (on the Mack) were from a farmer who wanted to use it for irrigation and some playground wanted to use it for kids to play on," Murray said.
He added that the department opted to sell the Mack to he and Bieber as the two outlined their plans to preserve it.
"We all know that usually when a piece of apparatus gets taken out of service and sold, it goes far off and no one knows what happened to it," Bieber said.
"It's a part of history," he continued. "We felt the legacy behind these pieces (we purchased)."
"It's preservation of local history," said Murray, who noted he has many memories of responding to calls on the Mack.
At about the same time the two were purchasing the Mack, Bieber individually purchased a 1964 GMC rescue-ambulance which had been owned by the William Cameron Company.
For several years, Bieber used the GMC as his personal vehicle, until adding it to the fleet which he and Murray own together. The two also co-own a 1969 GMC fire truck which had been used by William Cameron.
"We've owned the (1959) Mack longer than William Cameron did," Murray said. "They had it from '59 to '86."
According to Bieber, William Cameron used the snorkel for 40 years. He and Murray purchased it in 2002.
"If you threw it into service, it could do its job," Bieber said, of the snorkel. "The insurance companies told us they could not certify it (for emergency use) due to its age."
Bieber has extended the truck's ladder into the air at various events he's displayed it at.
"The system is as solid as it was (in 1969)," he said.
Bieber and Murray take the apparatus to various parades and other events. Often, they're accompanied by Fred, a Dalmatian owned by Bieber and his wife Kathy. Fred is the only four-legged member of the Milton Fire Department.
Fred, who is now 6 years old, was purchased from a breeder in the Penns Creek area. Prior to purchasing the canine, Kathy told her husband they would be getting a Dalmatian if he and Murray bought a fourth piece of fire apparatus.
While a few months passed from the time they purchased the snorkel, Wayne Bieber said he immediately knew Fred would be going home with him when he visited the breeder.
The breeder let Fred and his then 6-week-old brother out of a pen when the Biebers arrived at her place.
"He ran right up to me and jumped on me," Bieber recalled. "That's when Fred became mine... He had two spots on him, he was (nearly) pure white. Dalmatians don't get their spots until they grow."
Fred doesn't like it if one of the historic trucks leave the garage without him on board.
"He gets very mad if he can't go," Bieber said.
Fred recently rode on an antique fire truck while escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus to Milton. That piece, a 1938 Seagrave owned by John Martin of Bloomsburg, has been stored in Bieber's garage for several years.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Bieber and Murray annually hosted a reunion of retired William Cameron personnel.
Held at Bieber's garage with the four pieces of fire apparatus on display, the reunion eventually grew to include interested first responders from the region.
"We've had people bring their own antiques," Murray said.
During each reunion, multiple stories have been shared about the equipment and the emergencies they responded to while in service.
"It's history," Bieber said. "We learn something new every reunion. That's history."
Both Bieber and Murray have been involved in the volunteer fire service since the 1980s.
Murray, a West Chillisquaque Township supervisor, got interested in the field while working with the township's emergency management representatives. On one occasion, he visited the 9-1-1 center.
"The person that got me interested was Tod Steese," Murray said. "Tod was the 9-1-1 dispatcher on duty. He was the first person I talked to that was involved in emergency services."
Steese, a longtime volunteer with the Mifflinburg Hose Company, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Wesleyan Church, Stamm Road, Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.