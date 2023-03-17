I remember the day just like it was yesterday.
In my first — and thus far only — experience driving around the Atlanta area I encountered lots of traffic, and that was early on a Sunday morning. As I traveled away from the city and approached the suburb community of Hampton, the traffic did start to thin out a bit. However, there were mounds of fans who descended upon the Atlanta Motor Speedway that day for what would become an historic event.
I sat in the back-stretch grandstand, which has since been torn down as spectator attendance at NASCAR races has dwindled from when the sport was at its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s. Overly optimistic about the spring weather in the Atlanta area, I opted to wear only my Terry Labonte T-shirt, and jeans, to the race that day.
My seat was located in a shaded area, under an overhang from suites which were situated above the back-stretch grandstand. The shade, along with the cooler-than-anticipated temperatures, made me realize throughout the race that I should’ve brought a jacket into the track.
The race itself was contested just three weeks after Dale Earnhardt was killed in a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500, while driving his iconic No. 3 car.
Kevin Harvick, a young driver who was to only race the full Xfinity season for the Richard Childress Racing team, was tapped by the team to replace the late legend. Wisely, the team switched the car number from 3 to 29.
The 500-mile race at Atlanta was a competitive one, with multiple drivers remaining in contention throughout the event, including Dale Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jerry Nadeau. For a while, it looked like Dave Blaney may score his first NASCAR Cup victory.
Blaney led 70 laps in the event, driving Bill Davis Racing’s No. 93 Dodge. Unfortunately, the wheels literally came off of Blaney’s race when a wheel fell off of his car while exiting the pits.
Blaney eventually ended his NASCAR career without ever winning a Cup-series race.
Ironically, I was in victory lane — as a member of the media — with Blaney’s son, Ryan, as he scored his first Cup victory at Pocono, in 2017.
While Dave Blaney fell short of claiming his first Cup checkered flag at Atlanta, another driver picked up the honors in an emotional finish.
Over the final laps of the race, Harvick battled side-by-side with Jeff Gordon, who was in the peak years of his career. As the cars crossed the finish line, they were so close together I could not immediately tell from my back-stretch seat who the winner was. But it soon became evident by the emotions which erupted from the crowd that Harvick scored an improbable win.
Each spring when the Cup series races at Atlanta, I think back to that day in 2001. This year, the memories are even more vivid as Harvick wraps up his legendary career.
As it stands, Harvick has won 60 Cup races, including the 2007 Daytona 500, two Coca-Cola 600s and three Brickyard 400s. It took him leaving the Childress team at the end of the 2013 season to finally claim a championship, in his first year driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Harvick also has two Xfinity series championships to his credit, including one in 2001.
While my memories of being at the track that day 22 years ago when Harvick scored his first Cup victory remain vivid, what most sticks out in my mind is the reaction of the crowd exiting the track.
NASCAR fans were still in mourning following the death of Earnhardt. Watching his replacement drive a Childress car to victory lane obviously had a profound impact on those at the track.
While cheers may have erupted when Harvick edged Gordon to the finish line, the crowd largely exited the track in silence. I noticed scores of grown men — tough-looking, big burly men, many wearing Earnhardt T-shirts — leaving the track moved to tears.
Fans were still mourning the loss of a sports hero. They were overcome with raw emotion thinking about the loss of Earnhardt, and realizing the historic moment they witnessed as his replacement charged to victory just three races after his death.
