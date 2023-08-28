State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 26 along Colonel John Kelly and JPM roads, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers Heather Trate sustained the injury when a 2002 Ford Escort she was driving went through a stop sign without proper clearance and struck a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Amalia Earley, 57, of Danville. Trate was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Evyn Cook, 27, of Sunbury, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 20 along Indian Run Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Cook served off the road and struck a guide rail when her dog jumped on top of her. Cook was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Recovered vehicle
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported recovering a 1994 Volkswagen Jetta, which had been reported as stolen from a 52-year-old Milwaukee, Wisc., woman.
The vehicle was found at 3:02 p.m. July 26 along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County. The owner declined prosecution.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Abigail Anderson, 23, of Milton, was charged after troopers said she left Walmart without paying for $392.88 worth of household and personal items.
The incident occurred at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 4 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers reported charging Jordan Stavely, 31, of Northumberland, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 7:48 p.m. July 31 along Route 11, Selinsgrove.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 22 along Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Michael Buckles, 36, of Sunbury, went off the roadway and struck a tree. Buckles was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
One-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two senior citizens were injured in a crash which occurred at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 18 along Route 35, west of Wedgewood Gardens, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Toyota Corlla driven by Eugene Hughes, 87, of Lewistown, lost control, went off the roadway and struck a culvert pipe. The vehicle then flipped five times.
Hughes sustained moderate injuries, while passenger Mary Hughes, 85, of Lewistown, sustained severe injuries, troopers reported.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two Selinsgrove teenagers sustained possible injuries in a crash which occurred at 3:43 p.m. Aug. 24 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2000 GM Sonoma driven by a 17-year-old boy went off the roadway, and struck a fence and telephone pole.
The boy and a 15-year-old male passenger were both transported to the hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The driver was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Dave Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg, reported the theft of a grade laser tool, valued at $1,500.
The incident occurred at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 9 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Aaron Reichert, 40, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he repeatedly sent text messages to a 43-year-old Selinsgrove man after being told not to do so.
The incident occurred at 3:13 a.m. Aug. 23 at Flint Valley and Reservoir Hill roads, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Chanel Kantz, 31, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after troopers said she left Dollar General without paying for $42.63 worth of food and drink items.
The thefts occurred between June 2 and July 23 at 8323 Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville
Two-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Lewisburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 17 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Toyota Prius driven by Michelle Hart, of Lewisburg, attempted to enter Washington Boulevard from Shiffer Avenue and struck a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Kenya Griffin, 31, of Williamsport.
Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries. Hart was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Union County
Deed transfers
• Keith Lawrence Jacobsen and Michelle Ann Jacobesen to Clinton Leinbach and Laura Leinbach, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeanette Colburn by attorney, James F. Colburn attorney, James F. Colburn and Janette A. Colburn Living Trust to Leroy P. Stoltzfus and Alicia D. Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $350,000.
• Jeffrey L. Derr and Michelle K. Derr to K2P Realty LLC, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Keith A. Miller and Barbara A. Miller to David S. Zimmerman and Judith H. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter III and Jeremy D. Eckert to wells Fargo Bank NA, property in White Deer Township, $68,000.
• Mara L. Carpenter to Todd Gabbert, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Aaron Lancaster and Adonica Witmer to Derek Rice and Danielle Rice, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Will E. Zartman to Justin C. Smith and Beth A. Smith, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Elaine R. Hopkins to Donald S. Travis, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Jacob B. Fuller, Jade A. Fuller and Jaime Keck to Chase Keck, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Tracy Foreman, Jeffrey S. Foreman and Jeffrey S. Foreman to Samuel Lee Wise II and Amber Nicole Wise, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Megan Elizabeth Lewis exeuctor, David George Lewis executor and Bonnie J. Lewis estate to Aydin Fetvaci, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Patricia T. Longley to Elaine R. Hopkins, property in Kelly Township.
• Linda Jamieson executrix and Bonnie L. Miller estate to 44 Market LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Andres Moreno de Luca and Andrea J. Gonzalez Mantilla to Matthew I. Tremblay and Brittany R. Tremblay, property in Lewisburg, $1.
