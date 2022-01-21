As I flipped my calendar to 2022, I was stunned to realize this year marks the 30th anniversary of what was, arguably, NASCAR’s greatest season. It seems like 1992 — when NASCAR’s popularity was nearing its high and six drivers battled for the championship without a playoff-style format — was just a couple of years ago.
I recently pulled out and skimmed over a book I have, which was written by veteran NASCAR journalist David Poole. Titled “Race with Destiny,” with a subtitle of “The Year that Changed NASCAR Forever,” the book is an easy read and centers around the season finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
While the book focuses on the finale, it covers all of the events leading up to what I consider to be NASCAR’s greatest race. It also addresses the tragic year which followed.
The 1992 finale featured “King” Richard Petty’s final start and Jeff Gordon’s first. While no one realized it at the time, Gordon would rise to become a four-time champion who ranks third on the NASCAR Cup win list.
Entering the season finale, Bill Elliott, Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki were locked in an intense fight for the championship. Harry Gant, Kyle Petty and Mark Martin also remained eligible for the title.
Allison’s 1992 season was rocky, yet star studded. He opened the season by claiming a popular victory in the Daytona 500.
Fox Sports motorsports analyst Larry McReynolds was Allison’s crew chief, and he’s often been quoted as noting that the team either wrecked big or won big. In May 1992, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the team did both.
The 1992 season marked the first year in which the All-Star Race, contested at Charlotte, was run at night, under the track’s new lighting system. It’s amazing to look back at videos from that event and see just how full the facility was with fans. The same was evident at nearly every track the series visited that season.
On that night in Charlotte, Kyle Petty tagged Allison as the two crossed the finish line, with Allison crashing into the wall as he took the checkered flag. While briefly knocked unconscious, Allison was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, instead of celebrating in victory lane. He walked away from a big flip several weeks later at Pocono.
As Allison was a serious contender for the championship in the season finale, he became caught up in a crash with Ernie Irvan. Television announcer Bob Jenkins’ words when Allison crashed are still haunting, and are reflected in Poole’s book. “There will be other years.”
Kulwicki was known for being a clever race car driver, and his intelligence lifted him to an improbable championship, driving a car which he also owned.
He and Elliott waged a fierce battle for the win over the closing laps of the season finale. At that time, NASCAR awarded points for leading laps, and the most laps in a race.
A calculated Kulwicki ended up leading one more lap than Elliott, meaning he would clinch the bonus points for leading the most laps in that event.
While Elliott won the race, Kulwicki won the championship by finishing second and leading the most laps. It was truly an amazing finish to a historic season.
While 1992 is considered by many to be NASCAR’s greatest season, what followed was one of the sports most tragic.
In April 1993, Kulwicki was killed in a plane crash while traveling to a race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Less than four months later, Allison died as a result of injuries he sustained in a helicopter crash at the Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR’s greatest time period took a tragic turn as two of the main rivals for the championship — including the defending series champion — were both lost in aviation crashes at the height of their careers, and just one year after being two of the key players in one of the greatest championship fights the sport has seen.
