LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township supervisors recently gave the go-ahead for Bucknell University to build new residence halls.
The university will construct four new student apartment-style residence halls with enhanced outdoor recreation amenities over the next two years at Bucknell West, to replace a complex of residential housing units known as “The Mods,” which have housed students for the past 50 years.
Mike Farlazzo, Bucknell spokesman said, “The new three-story residence halls will have Bucknell’s traditional red brick exterior and will accommodate 70 beds apiece, or 280 students.”
The apartments are set to include a variety of sizes and configurations with single bedrooms and shared kitchen and bath spaces, similar to Bucknell’s South Campus Apartments. Plus, each building will have four student lounge areas and laundry facilities, Ferlazzo said.
“The buildings are being designed for the inclusion of a geothermal heating and cooling system to advance the university’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030,” Ferlazzo said. “Geothermal systems eliminate the combustion of fossil fuels on site and dramatically lower the need to generate power, significantly reducing the emission of greenhouse gasses and the environmental damage associated with nonrenewable resource extraction.”
Other outdoor amenities for students will include a fire pit, amphitheater, ping pong tables, a volleyball court, barbeque grills, and an area for additional yard games and seating.
“Half of the mods will be demolished following the fall 2022 semester and replaced by the first two residence halls at the start of fall 2023, with the final half being replaced by the final two buildings at the start of fall 2024,” Ferlazzo said, adding that new buildings will contain modular elements that should reduce the construction schedule by approximately a year.
Bucknell will provide alternate on-campus housing accommodations for students who are displaced by the building demolition.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
