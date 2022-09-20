LEWISBURG — The East Buffalo Township supervisors recently gave the go-ahead for Bucknell University to build new residence halls.

The university will construct four new student apartment-style residence halls with enhanced outdoor recreation amenities over the next two years at Bucknell West, to replace a complex of residential housing units known as “The Mods,” which have housed students for the past 50 years.

