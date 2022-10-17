LEWISBURG — The Campus Theatre will host a 30th-anniversary screening of "A League of Their Own" at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the theater. The box office opens for ticket purchases at 12:30.
The film will be introduced by Team Canada Olympic softball bronze medalist Joey Lye, who lives in Lewisburg. She will share insight on chasing creams and overcoming obstacles.
