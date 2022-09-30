MILTON — Following two conditional use hearings, and much deliberation and discussion among borough officials and the public, the owner of the former ACF Industries property has withdrawn a conditional use application he submitted for the site.
Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker announced during Wednesday’s meeting that Mr. Milton LLC has withdrawn its conditional use application for the property.
According to Walker, the company will be revising its plans and submitting a new application.
The initial hearings were held Aug. 24 and Sept. 15, with the company requesting the property be designated for uses in addition to the currently permitted manufacturing usage.
At that meeting, Wiley noted the applicant was seeking for approval
to utilize the property for the following uses: Automobile sales, auto repairs, service stations, business offices, distribution facilities, warehousing, trucking terminals, entertainment facilities, as an industrial park, for personal service businesses, as a studio and to house outdoor commercial recreational facilities.
However, Wiley advised Mr. Milton LLC Principal David Damaghi that his conditional use application did not meet all of the required criteria.
Wiley said the borough requires a site plan be submitted with conditional use requests, which Damaghi did not include. In addition, he said the borough asks for specific plans for properties.
Damaghi said he’s still trying to attract businesses to the site and does not have specific plans in place for much of the facility.
Following an executive session at the Sept. 15 meeting, council said it would provide Damaghi with a decision on the request within 45 days. That timeline is no longer applicable since a new request will be submitted.
In other business, the council on Wednesday approved the following:
• Awarding a contract to LLT Trucking for a $49,635 curb cut project. The project, using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will include placing six curb cuts on Turbot Avenue.
• A request from the Salvation Army to use Lincoln Park Nov. 18 for its 2022 Kettle Kickoff.
• A request from the Borough of Danville to utilize the Milton Fire Police Oct. 27 for a Halloween Parade.
• Noah Wilson so serve as a trainee driver for the Milton Fire Department.
• The resignation of James A. Sanders as the borough’s sewage enforcement officer.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
