MILTON — Following two conditional use hearings, and much deliberation and discussion among borough officials and the public, the owner of the former ACF Industries property has withdrawn a conditional use application he submitted for the site.

Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker announced during Wednesday’s meeting that Mr. Milton LLC has withdrawn its conditional use application for the property.

Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.