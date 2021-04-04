MIFFLINBURG — Two separate fires kept Union County first responders busy Saturday afternoon.
Volunteers from the Mifflinburg Hose Company and New Berlin were called at 5:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of smoke coming from a home along South 11th Street in Mifflinburg.
According to a post on the Mifflinburg Hose Company Facebook page, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area, which sustained extensive damage.
Firefighters pulled three dogs and one cat from the home. One dog died as a result of the fire, while one which was rescued was revived with CPR.
At 6 p.m., firefighters from Lewisburg’s William Cameron Engine Company were called to a mobile home on North Fourth Street after receiving reports of smoke coming from the residence.
“A fire was located in the living area,” a post on the Lewisburg Professional Firefighters and EMTs Facebook page said. “From dispatch to fire, (it) was contained in 6 minutes.”
